Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The information services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 13.07% and a negative net margin of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $51.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Limelight Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of LLNW stock opened at $3.12 on Thursday. Limelight Networks has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $5.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $355.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.00 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.83.

In other news, CFO Sajid Malhotra bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.28 per share, for a total transaction of $45,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Thomas Marth bought 21,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $49,996.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

LLNW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.70 price target on shares of Limelight Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limelight Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Limelight Networks from $2.90 to $3.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.20.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

