Lion One Metals (CVE:LIO) Trading Up 2.3%

Lion One Metals Ltd (CVE:LIO)’s stock price was up 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.88 and last traded at C$0.88, approximately 22,608 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 57,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.86.

The company has a market capitalization of $88.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.72.

Lion One Metals (CVE:LIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Lion One Metals Ltd will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lion One Metals (CVE:LIO)

Lion One Metals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resources in Fiji and Australia. The company explores for gold and iron ores. Its principal asset is the Tuvatu gold project located on the island of Viti Levu in Fiji. The company is headquartered in North Vancouver, Canada.

