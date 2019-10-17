Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.49

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.49 and last traded at $8.60, with a volume of 8146 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.75.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LGF.A. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lions Gate Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lions Gate Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Imperial Capital upgraded Lions Gate Entertainment to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Lions Gate Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.88.

Get Lions Gate Entertainment alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average of $12.63.

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Lions Gate Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $963.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.41 million. Equities analysts expect that Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Lions Gate Entertainment Company Profile (NYSE:LGF.A)

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Lions Gate Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lions Gate Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.