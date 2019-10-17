Lisk Price Hits $0.79 on Top Exchanges (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. One Lisk coin can now be bought for approximately $0.79 or 0.00009731 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, Bittrex, Coinbe and Coinroom. Over the last seven days, Lisk has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lisk has a market cap of $95.36 million and approximately $3.46 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lisk alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00021610 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00010415 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000161 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded down 52.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005375 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00012667 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000123 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 136,040,898 coins and its circulating supply is 121,008,747 coins. Lisk’s official website is lisk.io. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk’s official message board is forum.lisk.io. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Buying and Selling Lisk

Lisk can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitBay, Poloniex, YoBit, OKEx, Binance, Livecoin, Gate.io, Exrates, Coinbe, LiteBit.eu, Bitbns, Bittrex, Huobi, Coindeal, CoinEgg, HitBTC, Upbit, Cryptopia, Bit-Z, Coinroom, ChaoEX and COSS. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.