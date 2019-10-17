Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) versus Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) Critical Analysis

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) and Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Livongo Health and Caladrius Biosciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Livongo Health $68.43 million 28.06 -$33.38 million N/A N/A Caladrius Biosciences $35.28 million 0.67 -$16.17 million ($1.67) -1.36

Caladrius Biosciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Livongo Health.

Profitability

This table compares Livongo Health and Caladrius Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Livongo Health N/A N/A N/A Caladrius Biosciences N/A -46.69% -39.08%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.0% of Caladrius Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of Caladrius Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Livongo Health and Caladrius Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Livongo Health 0 1 9 0 2.90 Caladrius Biosciences 0 1 3 0 2.75

Livongo Health currently has a consensus price target of $44.20, indicating a potential upside of 117.41%. Caladrius Biosciences has a consensus price target of $10.42, indicating a potential upside of 358.88%. Given Caladrius Biosciences’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Caladrius Biosciences is more favorable than Livongo Health.

Summary

Livongo Health beats Caladrius Biosciences on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Livongo Health

Livongo Health, Inc. provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications. Its products include Livongo for Diabetes, Livongo for Hypertension, Livongo for Prediabetes and Weight Management, and Livongo for Behavioral Health by myStrength. The company was formerly known as EosHealth, Inc. and changed its name to Livongo Health, Inc. in 2014. Livongo Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About Caladrius Biosciences

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing products in cardiovascular and autoimmune disease that have the potential to restore the health of people with chronic illnesses. Its product pipeline includes CLBS12, CLBS14, and CLBS03. The company was founded on September 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, NJ.

