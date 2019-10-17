Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Given a GBX 47 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) has been assigned a GBX 47 ($0.61) price objective by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 23.65% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 53 ($0.69) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 60 ($0.78) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 60 ($0.78) price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.76) to GBX 52 ($0.68) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 62.73 ($0.82).

Shares of LON:LLOY traded up GBX 0.52 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 61.56 ($0.80). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,644,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,650,000. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12 month low of GBX 48.16 ($0.63) and a 12 month high of GBX 66.79 ($0.87). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 53.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 57.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.74 billion and a PE ratio of 11.61.

In related news, insider Amanda Mackenzie OBE bought 63,567 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of £31,783.50 ($41,530.77). Also, insider Antonio Horta-Osorio sold 182,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 55 ($0.72), for a total transaction of £100,161.60 ($130,878.87). Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 660,775 shares of company stock worth $35,385,299.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

