Lobstex (LOBS) Price Down 4.3% Over Last Week

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 17th. Over the last week, Lobstex has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar. Lobstex has a market cap of $401,869.00 and $68,263.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lobstex coin can currently be bought for $0.0229 or 0.00000283 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, Graviex and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lobstex alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.77 or 0.00640260 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00027345 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003247 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003107 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000336 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000729 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About Lobstex

Lobstex is a coin. Lobstex’s total supply is 17,575,054 coins and its circulating supply is 17,575,042 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com.

Buying and Selling Lobstex

Lobstex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Fatbtc and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lobstex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lobstex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.