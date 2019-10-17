Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Logansport Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:LOGN) shares rose 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $39.40 and last traded at $39.40, approximately 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 136% from the average daily volume of 212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.35.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.03 million, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.16.

Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%.

Logansport Financial Company Profile

Logansport Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Logansport Savings Bank, FSB that provides a range of banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers primarily in the Cass County, Indiana. Its personal banking products and services include checking accounts, rite accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, health savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts; mortgage loans, loans for single family and multi-family dwellings, home improvement loans, construction loans, commercial buildings loans, farm loans, consumer loans, education loans, and car loans; and Internet and mobile banking services.

