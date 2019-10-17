Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) PT Set at $58.00 by DA Davidson

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) received a $58.00 price target from analysts at DA Davidson in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 41.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LOGI. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup set a $46.00 price target on shares of Logitech International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.17.

Logitech International stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.92. 71,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,681. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.28. Logitech International has a twelve month low of $29.06 and a twelve month high of $42.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.69.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $644.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.06 million. Logitech International had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 25.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Logitech International will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 18,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.70, for a total value of $777,955.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 741,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,939,440.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,025 shares of company stock worth $2,950,032. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOGI. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 318.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.18% of the company’s stock.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

