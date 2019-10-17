LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) Shares Acquired by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,105 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in LogMeIn were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LogMeIn in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in shares of LogMeIn by 81.8% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 831 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of LogMeIn in the second quarter worth about $100,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LogMeIn by 270.6% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC acquired a new position in shares of LogMeIn in the second quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LogMeIn in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $85.00 price target on LogMeIn and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded LogMeIn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of LogMeIn in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut LogMeIn from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. LogMeIn has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.22.

In other LogMeIn news, Director Steven J. Benson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.96, for a total transaction of $66,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,223 shares in the company, valued at $148,852.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter John Sacripanti sold 7,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $498,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LOGM opened at $69.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.00. LogMeIn Inc has a 52-week low of $65.04 and a 52-week high of $96.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. LogMeIn had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $313.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. LogMeIn’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that LogMeIn Inc will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

