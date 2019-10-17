Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina (NYSE:LOMA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina SA (NYSE:LOMA) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 889,655 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 531,714 shares.The stock last traded at $6.03 and had previously closed at $5.83.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Santander raised Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine raised Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $697.35 million, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.63.

Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina (NYSE:LOMA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $165.00 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina SA will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina by 329.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,306,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,281,000 after buying an additional 1,002,239 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina by 93.3% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 936,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,956,000 after acquiring an additional 452,082 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl boosted its holdings in shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina by 25.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 528,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,185,000 after acquiring an additional 106,973 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina by 118.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 325,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 176,580 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina by 47.1% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 244,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 78,382 shares during the period. 35.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina Company Profile (NYSE:LOMA)

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets cement and its by-products in Argentina and Paraguay. It operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. The company offers masonry cement, aggregate, ready-mix concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

