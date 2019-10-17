Lorne Park Capital Partners (CVE:LPC) Trading 3.8% Higher

Lorne Park Capital Partners Inc (CVE:LPC) shares traded up 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.55 and last traded at C$0.55, 7,680 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 64% from the average session volume of 21,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.53.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.49. The company has a market cap of $30.60 million and a P/E ratio of 42.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.51 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.45.

Lorne Park Capital Partners Company Profile (CVE:LPC)

Lorne Park Capital Partners Inc, through with its subsidiary, Bellwether Investment Management Inc, provides investment management and wealth management services in Canada. It serves individuals, estates, trusts, endowments, and foundations. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakville, Canada.

