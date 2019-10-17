Lovisa (ASX:LOV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $13.73

Lovisa Holdings Ltd (ASX:LOV)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as A$13.73 ($9.74) and last traded at A$13.63 ($9.67), with a volume of 222310 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$13.41 ($9.51).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.89, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is A$12.25 and its 200-day moving average is A$10.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion and a PE ratio of 39.85.

Get Lovisa alerts:

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. Lovisa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.72%.

In other Lovisa news, insider John Armstrong bought 7,990 shares of Lovisa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$12.56 ($8.90) per share, with a total value of A$100,314.45 ($71,145.00).

About Lovisa (ASX:LOV)

Lovisa Holdings Limited engages in the retail sale of fashion jewelry and accessories. It develops, designs, sources, and merchandises fashion jewelry and accessories under the Lovisa brand name to fashion conscious females aged 25-45. As of July 1, 2018, the company operated 326 retail stores, including 24 franchise stores.

See Also: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Lovisa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lovisa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.