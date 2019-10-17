Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) Short Interest Update

Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 320,100 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the August 30th total of 351,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LDL. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Lydall during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Lydall by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Lydall by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lydall by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lydall by 30.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,176 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LDL stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.12. 22,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,328. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.28 and its 200 day moving average is $21.65. Lydall has a twelve month low of $17.90 and a twelve month high of $35.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $408.73 million, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.96.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $220.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.97 million. Lydall had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 1.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS.

Lydall, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments.

