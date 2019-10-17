Macquarie Group Ltd. Invests $304,000 in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWD. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $127.74 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $104.07 and a 52-week high of $130.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.17 and its 200 day moving average is $126.11.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.8235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 2.3%.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

