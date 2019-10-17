Macquarie Group Ltd. Invests $307,000 in Woori Financial Group Inc (NYSE:WF)

Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Woori Financial Group Inc (NYSE:WF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,370 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 524.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 212,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,796,000 after acquiring an additional 178,287 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 564,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,710,000 after buying an additional 128,877 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 296,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,874,000 after buying an additional 98,076 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Woori Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $773,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 202.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 17,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Woori Financial Group alerts:

WF stock opened at $29.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.62. Woori Financial Group Inc has a 1 year low of $27.59 and a 1 year high of $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.66.

Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter. Woori Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 16.24%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Woori Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. ValuEngine raised Woori Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Woori Financial Group Company Profile

Woori Financial Group Inc provides commercial banking products and services to retail and individual customers, and corporations. The company offers salary, fixed deposit, savings, and ordinary and business deposit products; and professional, deposit mortgage, apartment, and mortgage loans, as well as corporate operating, facility, and policy loans.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Woori Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woori Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.