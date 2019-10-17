Macquarie Group Ltd. Makes New $249,000 Investment in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 86.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,922 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $224,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 19.5% during the second quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,019 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DCOM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of DCOM stock opened at $21.89 on Thursday. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.48 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The firm has a market cap of $780.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $39.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.30 million.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

