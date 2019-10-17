Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 1,700 Shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 60.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,883,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,442,000 after purchasing an additional 71,198 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,616,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,227,000 after purchasing an additional 92,643 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 949,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,683,000 after purchasing an additional 103,700 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 548,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,886,000 after purchasing an additional 108,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maple Brown Abbott Ltd lifted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 471,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,680,000 after purchasing an additional 24,390 shares during the last quarter. 68.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SJW Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE SJW opened at $72.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 3.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.15. SJW Group has a fifty-two week low of $51.82 and a fifty-two week high of $72.39. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.02.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. SJW Group had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $102.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that SJW Group will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

SJW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on SJW Group in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of SJW Group in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $80.00 price objective on SJW Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered SJW Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SJW Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.80.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.

Featured Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SJW Group (NYSE:SJW).

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.