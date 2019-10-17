Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 200 Shares of WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in WABCO were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of WABCO by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,793 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of WABCO by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,072 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of WABCO by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 31,208 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of WABCO by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 5,660 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of WABCO by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 614 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered WABCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. WABCO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.84.

In other WABCO news, insider Nicolas Bardot sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,996. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

WBC opened at $135.04 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.35. WABCO Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.90 and a 52 week high of $146.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

WABCO (NYSE:WBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The auto parts company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $912.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.88 million. WABCO had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 9.36%. Equities analysts anticipate that WABCO Holdings Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

WABCO Profile

WABCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, steering, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

