Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Magic Software Enterprises, a member of the Formula Group, develops, markets and supports software development and deployment technology that enables enterprises to accelerate the process of building and deploying applications that can be rapidly customized and integrated with existing systems. Magic technology, applications and professional services are available through a global network of subsidiaries, distributors and Magic solutions partners. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MGIC. BidaskClub lowered Magic Software Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine lowered Magic Software Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

MGIC stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.08. The stock had a trading volume of 15,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,687. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.91. Magic Software Enterprises has a 52 week low of $7.29 and a 52 week high of $10.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $77.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.55 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 4.3% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,854,066 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,631,000 after acquiring an additional 75,615 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Opus Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $193,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $516,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.07% of the company’s stock.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and IT outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

