Maincoin (MNC) Market Cap Reaches $274,639.00

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 17th. Maincoin has a market cap of $274,639.00 and $998.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Maincoin has traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Maincoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, Mercatox, BTC-Alpha and Livecoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maincoin Token Profile

Maincoin (MNC) is a token. It was first traded on November 1st, 2018. Maincoin’s total supply is 380,020,246 tokens and its circulating supply is 218,919,047 tokens. The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maincoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maincoin’s official website is maincoin.money.

Buying and Selling Maincoin

Maincoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, P2PB2B, Livecoin, BTC-Alpha and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maincoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maincoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

