Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Sells 130 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lessened its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 274.9% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 9,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 6,734 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 795,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,012,000 after buying an additional 71,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 375.0% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $140.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,948,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,371,896. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.98. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $113.42 and a 1-year high of $146.82.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

