Mammoth Energy Services Inc (NASDAQ:TUSK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Mammoth Energy Services Inc (NASDAQ:TUSK) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.36) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Mammoth Energy Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.27). Mammoth Energy Services reported earnings of $1.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 123.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Mammoth Energy Services will report full year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.20). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.24). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mammoth Energy Services.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $181.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.78 million. Mammoth Energy Services had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 65.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS.

TUSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Johnson Rice cut Mammoth Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Barclays cut Mammoth Energy Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $6.50 to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Capital One Financial cut Mammoth Energy Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Mammoth Energy Services from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Mammoth Energy Services from $15.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:TUSK opened at $2.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $99.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Mammoth Energy Services has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $28.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.90 and its 200 day moving average is $8.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 106.6% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 959,707 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,603,000 after acquiring an additional 495,089 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services in the second quarter valued at $2,026,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 40.9% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 132,384 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 38,439 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services in the second quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 718.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,441 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 82,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Mammoth Energy Services Company Profile

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company. The company operates in three segments: Infrastructure Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Natural Sand Proppant Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including the construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

