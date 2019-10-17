Man Group (LON:EMG) PT Lowered to GBX 184 at Credit Suisse Group

Man Group (LON:EMG) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 196 ($2.56) to GBX 184 ($2.40) in a research note published on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.42) price objective on shares of Man Group in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Man Group from GBX 185 ($2.42) to GBX 195 ($2.55) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Man Group from GBX 155 ($2.03) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 180 ($2.35).

Shares of LON EMG opened at GBX 152.95 ($2.00) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.83. Man Group has a 12-month low of GBX 124.15 ($1.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 177.10 ($2.31). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 167.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 157.66.

About Man Group

Man Group plc provides alternative investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative and discretionary, long only and long short, and single and multi-manager. It distributes its products and solutions directly to institutions; and to private investors through a network of intermediaries.

