Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Sold by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,387 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 29,378 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truewealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the second quarter worth about $40,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 25.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 647 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the second quarter worth about $143,000.

In other Manhattan Associates news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total value of $297,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,967,256.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dennis B. Story sold 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $901,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 124,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,585,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,100 shares of company stock worth $4,697,840 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MANH shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Shares of MANH opened at $82.46 on Thursday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.01 and a 12-month high of $89.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 52.19 and a beta of 1.51.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.17. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 66.00% and a net margin of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

