MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,632,097 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,208 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 5.97% of MarineMax worth $26,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,852,553 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,336,000 after acquiring an additional 125,383 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 39,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299 shares during the period. THB Asset Management increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 623,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,251,000 after acquiring an additional 5,906 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 229.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the period. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine raised MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Longbow Research cut their target price on MarineMax from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James downgraded MarineMax from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on MarineMax from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.17.

Shares of HZO opened at $16.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.25. The company has a market capitalization of $442.39 million, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.90. MarineMax Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.73 and a fifty-two week high of $26.11.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $383.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.48 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that MarineMax Inc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MarineMax news, Director Dean S. Woodman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $147,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,276. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

