MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 42.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 90 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 99.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MKTX shares. Barclays set a $325.00 target price on MarketAxess and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine cut MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut MarketAxess from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on MarketAxess from $332.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their target price on MarketAxess from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $294.17.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total value of $955,322.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,433,902.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.82, for a total value of $402,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,465,058.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,750 shares of company stock valued at $8,359,543 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $340.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 10.05 and a current ratio of 10.05. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.68 and a 1 year high of $421.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.46 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $356.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $324.94.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.03). MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.85% and a net margin of 39.89%. The firm had revenue of $125.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

