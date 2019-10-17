Marley Spoon Chess Depositary Interests 1000:1 (ASX:MMM) Shares Down 7.5%

Marley Spoon Chess Depositary Interests 1000:1 (ASX:MMM) dropped 7.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as A$0.37 ($0.26) and last traded at A$0.37 ($0.26), approximately 41,545 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.40 ($0.28).

The company has a market cap of $57.98 million and a P/E ratio of -0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of A$0.49.

About Marley Spoon Chess Depositary Interests 1000:1 (ASX:MMM)

Marley Spoon AG provides weekly meal kit services in Australia, the United States, and Europe. As of December 31, 2018, it had approximately 173,000 active customers across the Marley Spoon and Dinnerly brands. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Berlin, Germany.

