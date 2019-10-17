Marshalls (LON:MSLH) Sets New 1-Year High at $743.70

Shares of Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 743.70 ($9.72) and last traded at GBX 735.50 ($9.61), with a volume of 120609 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 735.30 ($9.61).

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 575 ($7.51) price objective on shares of Marshalls in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Marshalls in a report on Friday, August 30th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Marshalls in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 620 ($8.10) price objective on shares of Marshalls in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 506.67 ($6.62).

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.14, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 679.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 654.90.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a GBX 4.70 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a yield of 0.76%. Marshalls’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.46%.

In other Marshalls news, insider Martyn Coffey sold 118,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 679 ($8.87), for a total value of £804,601.42 ($1,051,354.27).

About Marshalls (LON:MSLH)

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Landscape Products and Others segments. The company offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; and interior tiles and stones.

