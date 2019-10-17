Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $214.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.10 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:MRTN traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.37. 60,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,415. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.31. Marten Transport has a twelve month low of $15.39 and a twelve month high of $22.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.49.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.00%.

A number of research analysts have commented on MRTN shares. BidaskClub cut Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Stephens started coverage on Marten Transport in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.00 price target on Marten Transport and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

Further Reading: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.