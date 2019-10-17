Martin Marietta Materials’ (MLM) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reissued their hold rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $284.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MLM. ValuEngine lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Longbow Research set a $265.00 price objective on Martin Marietta Materials and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $241.30.

Shares of MLM stock traded up $2.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $269.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,866. The company has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $263.06 and a 200-day moving average of $234.16. Martin Marietta Materials has a 52 week low of $150.75 and a 52 week high of $275.99.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.19%.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 7,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.52, for a total transaction of $1,886,188.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,544 shares in the company, valued at $39,179,994.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 2,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.93, for a total value of $696,589.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,111,802.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,485 shares of company stock worth $5,317,618. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLM. Destination Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 825.0% in the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 111 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2,160.0% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter worth $31,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 153.3% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 28.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 196 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

