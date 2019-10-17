Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) was upgraded by Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

MLM has been the topic of several other reports. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.30.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Shares of MLM stock opened at $266.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1-year low of $150.75 and a 1-year high of $275.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.16.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.25 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 7,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.52, for a total value of $1,886,188.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,179,994.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 2,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.93, for a total transaction of $696,589.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,111,802.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,485 shares of company stock valued at $5,317,618. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,837,038 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,573,270,000 after acquiring an additional 65,205 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 15.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,700,586 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $342,123,000 after acquiring an additional 228,367 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 10.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,151,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $264,939,000 after acquiring an additional 105,241 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 722,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,210,000 after buying an additional 8,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.4% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 487,746 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,235,000 after buying an additional 16,029 shares in the last quarter.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.