Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC Acquires Shares of 1,297 Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA)

Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWONA. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in Liberty Media Formula One Series A during the second quarter worth about $5,879,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 42.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 380,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,635,000 after buying an additional 112,700 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Media Formula One Series A in the second quarter valued at about $3,116,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 488.7% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 60,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 50,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,373,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,102,000 after buying an additional 37,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. FBN Securities cut shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.67.

In other Liberty Media Formula One Series A news, SVP Brian J. Wendling sold 14,533 shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $559,084.51. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,859.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 3,398 shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total transaction of $95,891.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,917.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of FWONA opened at $38.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.47. Liberty Media Formula One Series A has a 1-year low of $26.63 and a 1-year high of $40.81. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.83 and a beta of 0.89.

Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Media Formula One Series A had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 18.41%. The firm had revenue of $620.00 million for the quarter.

Liberty Media Formula One Series A Profile

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

