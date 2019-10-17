Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC Buys New Shares in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hasbro during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in Hasbro during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hasbro during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Hasbro by 2,106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HAS opened at $121.68 on Thursday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.84 and a 1 year high of $126.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.83.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.27. Hasbro had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The firm had revenue of $984.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 70.65%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target (up previously from $109.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.21.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

