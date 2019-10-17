Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC Invests $43,000 in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 280 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CI. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Cigna in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,646,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new position in Cigna in the first quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Cigna in the first quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cigna by 1.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 340,670 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $54,786,000 after acquiring an additional 4,944 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CI opened at $162.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.07. Cigna Corp has a 52 week low of $141.95 and a 52 week high of $226.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.71.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $4.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.56. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $34.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 198.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cigna Corp will post 16.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Cordani purchased 32,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $155.17 per share, for a total transaction of $5,044,421.53. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Cigna in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $207.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $254.00 price objective on Cigna and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cigna from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Cigna from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Cigna has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.77.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

