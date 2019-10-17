Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC Makes New Investment in Manchester United PLC (NYSE:MANU)

Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Manchester United PLC (NYSE:MANU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 429.7% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 75,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 61,402 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manchester United during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Clark Estates Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 5.9% during the second quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 110,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 6,152 shares during the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 2.4% during the second quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 11,204,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,794,000 after purchasing an additional 262,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 38.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MANU stock opened at $16.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.06. Manchester United PLC has a one year low of $15.30 and a one year high of $22.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $639.50 million, a PE ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America set a $20.00 price target on Manchester United and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Manchester United from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Manchester United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

