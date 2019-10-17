MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.16 Billion

Brokerages expect MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) to post $2.16 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for MasTec’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.17 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.15 billion. MasTec posted sales of $1.98 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MasTec will report full year sales of $7.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.65 billion to $7.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.05 billion to $8.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MasTec.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.51. MasTec had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. MasTec’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

MTZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of MasTec to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.08.

In other news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.53, for a total value of $193,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,644.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert E. Apple sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $1,501,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,000 shares of company stock worth $1,983,440 over the last three months. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 3,576.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,999,733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945,344 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in MasTec by 328.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 363,521 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,732,000 after buying an additional 278,708 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MasTec by 889.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 269,307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,339,000 after buying an additional 242,077 shares during the period. South Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in MasTec by 186.0% during the 2nd quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 219,285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,300,000 after buying an additional 142,620 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MasTec by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,947,536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $409,536,000 after buying an additional 139,490 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MTZ stock opened at $66.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.70. MasTec has a 12 month low of $37.24 and a 12 month high of $67.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.34.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

