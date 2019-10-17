MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Hits New 1-Year High at $67.82

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $67.82 and last traded at $67.50, with a volume of 4411 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.95.

Several research firms have weighed in on MTZ. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.08.

Get MasTec alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.70.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.51. MasTec had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Robert E. Apple sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $1,501,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total value of $288,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,867,297.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,000 shares of company stock worth $1,983,440. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,947,536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $409,536,000 after buying an additional 139,490 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,957,657 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $306,998,000 after acquiring an additional 35,049 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,919,817 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $201,988,000 after acquiring an additional 30,639 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 3,576.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,999,733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,706,761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,949,000 after acquiring an additional 106,929 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MasTec (NYSE:MTZ)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.