Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) Short Interest Update

Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,470,000 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the August 30th total of 7,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 12.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAXR. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,946,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,038,000 after purchasing an additional 190,425 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $370,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.63.

NYSE:MAXR traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.72. 56,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,865,132. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. Maxar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.83 and a fifty-two week high of $31.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 0.66.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $490.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.36 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative net margin of 64.83% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.38%.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.