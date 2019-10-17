Maxim Group Analysts Give AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) a $3.00 Price Target

AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) has been assigned a $3.00 target price by investment analysts at Maxim Group in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 275.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AZRX. ValuEngine raised AzurRx BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright set a $5.00 price target on AzurRx BioPharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.92.

Shares of AZRX traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.80. 19,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,605. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.09. AzurRx BioPharma has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $3.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.58.

AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts forecast that AzurRx BioPharma will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of AzurRx BioPharma during the second quarter valued at $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in AzurRx BioPharma during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AzurRx BioPharma by 57.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 15,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AzurRx BioPharma by 255.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 260,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 186,985 shares in the last quarter. 12.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AzurRx BioPharma Company Profile

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc researches and develops non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, a yeast derived recombinant lipase, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, an enzymatic combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections and antibiotic-associated diarrhea.

