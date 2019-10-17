M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $311.75

M&C Saatchi Plc (LON:SAA) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $311.75 and traded as low as $150.50. M&C Saatchi shares last traded at $169.28, with a volume of 64,749 shares changing hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of M&C Saatchi in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th.

The firm has a market cap of $153.98 million and a P/E ratio of 9.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 181.52 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 309.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.95, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a GBX 2.45 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. M&C Saatchi’s payout ratio is 0.67%.

In other news, insider Mickey Kalifa purchased 27,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 268 ($3.50) per share, with a total value of £74,999.80 ($98,000.52). Also, insider Maurice N. Saatchi sold 770,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 343 ($4.48), for a total value of £2,644,348.21 ($3,455,309.30).

M&C Saatchi Company Profile (LON:SAA)

M&C Saatchi plc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company offers its services in the areas of media buying, direct marketing, talent management, mobile marketing, research agency, Website construction, branding and digital marketing, design, marketing strategy, finished art and production, management studio, marketing consultant, and sport sponsorship and entertainment PR agency.

