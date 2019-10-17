McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Short Interest Update

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 481,600 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the August 30th total of 515,600 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

MGRC traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.36. The company had a trading volume of 83,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,550. McGrath RentCorp has a 52 week low of $45.85 and a 52 week high of $70.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.90.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $127.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is presently 47.92%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 2,200 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $139,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,690. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Trease Kristina Van sold 3,655 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.69, for a total transaction of $251,061.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,315.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,355,446 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,250,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,840,000 after acquiring an additional 86,696 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 12.1% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 478,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,709,000 after acquiring an additional 51,490 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 54.3% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 314,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,516,000 after acquiring an additional 110,491 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 35.7% in the second quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 312,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,429,000 after acquiring an additional 82,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 281,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,477,000 after acquiring an additional 12,261 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MGRC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sidoti lifted their price target on shares of McGrath RentCorp from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates in four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

