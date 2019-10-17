McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lowered its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 24,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in McKesson by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 515,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,491,000 after buying an additional 204,315 shares in the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 14,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,619,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in McKesson by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 422 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.79, for a total value of $60,679.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,325.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,000 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $810,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,455,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,218 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,738 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MCK. Guggenheim began coverage on McKesson in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank began coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered McKesson from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on McKesson in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. McKesson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.20.

Shares of MCK stock traded up $4.37 on Thursday, reaching $149.21. 15,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,591,238. The stock has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.13. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $106.11 and a 1-year high of $150.82.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $55.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.03 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 0.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 14.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 12.09%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

