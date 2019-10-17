Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys 76,072 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 1,017.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,552 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,072 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $9,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in Ross Stores by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 629 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ROST shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $114.00 price target (up from $108.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $100.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $102.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.11.

Shares of Ross Stores stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $112.77. 33,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,910,101. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.16. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.91 and a 1-year high of $113.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 49.21%. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.94%.

In other news, insider James S. Fassio sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.66, for a total transaction of $1,629,900.00. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock worth $7,056,650 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.