Meeder Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 22.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,406 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $7,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at about $330,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 67.9% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter worth about $212,000. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.4% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.5% in the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 6,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,711,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.44. Mondelez International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.78 and a fifty-two week high of $56.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.43. The company has a market capitalization of $78.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.80.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.285 dividend. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.91%.

In related news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 40,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $2,288,568.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,137 shares in the company, valued at $6,355,925.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Mondelez International from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 target price on Mondelez International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Buckingham Research upped their target price on Mondelez International from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.15.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

