Meeder Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $8,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ESS. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 144.6% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 243.9% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

ESS traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $328.80. 6,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,689. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $325.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.55. Essex Property Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $235.51 and a 1-year high of $333.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.33.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by ($1.86). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 28.83%. The firm had revenue of $361.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 62.05%.

ESS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Barclays set a $350.00 price target on Essex Property Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets set a $310.00 price target on Essex Property Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.77.

In related news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.26, for a total transaction of $810,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,823.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Burkart sold 13,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.62, for a total value of $4,316,344.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,541,502.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 81,551 shares of company stock worth $25,904,657. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

