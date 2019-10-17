Meeder Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,606 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 842 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for 0.7% of Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $11,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter worth $25,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $86.58. The stock had a trading volume of 178,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,007,393. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.53. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $57.39 and a 1 year high of $99.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.59.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 125.91% and a net margin of 13.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Starbucks news, CAO Jill Walker sold 6,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $621,284.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 59,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $5,799,498.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,767 shares of company stock worth $13,730,357 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Starbucks from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. OTR Global raised Starbucks to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Starbucks to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Starbucks from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.10.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.