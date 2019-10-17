Meggitt plc (LON:MGGT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Meggitt plc (LON:MGGT) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 601.57 ($7.86).

MGGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Investec cut Meggitt to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Meggitt from GBX 689 ($9.00) to GBX 711 ($9.29) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Meggitt from GBX 610 ($7.97) to GBX 695 ($9.08) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Get Meggitt alerts:

Shares of MGGT traded up GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 598.60 ($7.82). The stock had a trading volume of 536,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,380,000. Meggitt has a 12 month low of GBX 456.10 ($5.96) and a 12 month high of GBX 646.60 ($8.45). The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion and a PE ratio of 32.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.95, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 624.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 559.82.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a GBX 5.55 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 0.92%. Meggitt’s payout ratio is 0.92%.

Meggitt Company Profile

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems for aerospace, defense, energy, medical, industrial, test, and automotive markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems, Meggitt Control Systems, Meggitt Polymers & Composites, Meggitt Sensing Systems, and Meggitt Equipment Group segments.

Recommended Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Meggitt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meggitt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.