Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Sets New 52-Week High at $211.10

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 211.10 ($2.76) and last traded at GBX 210.20 ($2.75), with a volume of 1387116 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 206.20 ($2.69).

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.01) price objective on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Investec restated a “buy” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Melrose Industries from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 265 ($3.46) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Melrose Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 241.11 ($3.15).

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 193.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 184.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.32. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -32.26.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a yield of 0.84%. Melrose Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.77%.

Melrose Industries Company Profile

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air and security, and other industrial businesses. Its Aerospace segment supplies airframe and engine structures, landing gears, specialist technologies, and aftermarket services for commercial and military aircraft. The company's Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and integrates driveline technologies for car manufacturers; and operates as an all-wheel drive systems integrator and electric powertrain systems engineer.

