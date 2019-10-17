Mercantile Bank Corp. (MBWM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 on December 18th

Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBWM opened at $34.80 on Thursday. Mercantile Bank has a 1 year low of $26.40 and a 1 year high of $35.82. The company has a market cap of $539.54 million, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.36 and its 200 day moving average is $32.49.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $38.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.69 million. Analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MBWM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mercantile Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Mercantile Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th.

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

